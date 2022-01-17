Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,222 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

