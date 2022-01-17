Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $198.15 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

