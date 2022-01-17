Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,722 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

NYSE MHK opened at $170.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

