Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 480.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $135.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.23. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

