Raymond James & Associates Has $1.68 Million Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

