Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

