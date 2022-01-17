Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,264 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Cogent Communications worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

