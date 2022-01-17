Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,662 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.47% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,350,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,494,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $174.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.74. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

