Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,723 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $107.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

