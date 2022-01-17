Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

