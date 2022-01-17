Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $613,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $38,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 219,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 31.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,032. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

