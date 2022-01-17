Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

