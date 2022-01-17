Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 446 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGDJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

SGDJ opened at $39.81 on Monday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

