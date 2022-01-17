Raze Network (RAZE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.99 or 0.07580897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00011254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,280,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

