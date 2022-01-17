RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 368,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
