RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 368,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.