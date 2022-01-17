Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

