Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,956.50 in Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 150,723 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,784.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,195 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $801,560.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCOR opened at $7.81 on Monday. Renovacor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

