Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.86 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

