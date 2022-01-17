Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

CTRA stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

