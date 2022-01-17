Research Analysts Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Truist Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.