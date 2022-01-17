ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

ResMed stock opened at $252.16 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.99. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

