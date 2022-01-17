ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RMD. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $252.16 on Thursday. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

