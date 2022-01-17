Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

