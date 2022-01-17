Reviewing Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.00% 1.20% Orrstown Financial Services 28.93% 14.00% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwood Financial and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.39 $15.08 million $2.89 9.50 Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.25 $26.46 million $3.27 7.84

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Norwood Financial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Norwood Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

