Reviewing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.34 $9.52 million ($0.06) -317.45 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextGen Healthcare and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 2 2 4 0 2.25 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Triple P.

Volatility and Risk

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare -0.69% 12.59% 8.51% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Triple P on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Triple P

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

