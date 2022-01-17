Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $73.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. 2,759,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,140. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.