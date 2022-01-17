Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Tops $15.80 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Revomon has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $959,405.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07616992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.54 or 0.99838963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

