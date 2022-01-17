Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 55.4% in December

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth about $459,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.55.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RZLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

