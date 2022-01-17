Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($57.01) to GBX 4,500 ($61.08) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($66.51) to GBX 4,840 ($65.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.01) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($67.87) to GBX 5,500 ($74.66) in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,055.38 ($68.62).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,436.80 ($73.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,793.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,174.99.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.39), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,730.99). Insiders have sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last 90 days.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

