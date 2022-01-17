Ritocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $210,270.59 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 46.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $210,270.59 and approximately $250.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 52% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.33 or 0.07585776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.40 or 0.99737124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,671,045,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,763,769 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

