Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 66.8% in December

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,286,100 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 11.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 6.5% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after buying an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

