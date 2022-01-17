Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

