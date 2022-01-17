Royal Bank of Canada Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$4.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. cut Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.