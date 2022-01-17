RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,579.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RPM International by 4.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. 977,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,140. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

