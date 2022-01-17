Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $222.32 on Top Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $222.32 or 0.00527181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $5,667.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.91 or 0.07613958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.37 or 1.00009532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007724 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

