Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 211,716 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 295.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

GPK opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.