Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 54,363 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 406.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Scientific Games worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

SGMS stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

