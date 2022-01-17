Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

