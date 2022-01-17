Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,780,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,408,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE SONY opened at $124.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.90. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.