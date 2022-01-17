Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,552 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Absolute Software worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 15.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

ABST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.74 million, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

