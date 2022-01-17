Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,145 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Kimball International worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 98.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 577,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 390.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 328,080 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kimball International by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 139,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimball International by 101.9% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 226,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 114,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.70 on Monday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

