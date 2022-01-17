Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SACH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SACH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,600. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

