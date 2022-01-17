Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAF. Barclays set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.18 ($142.25).

EPA:SAF opened at €112.80 ($128.18) on Thursday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($104.95). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.67.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

