Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $202,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.20 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.