Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $243,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zscaler by 3,359.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 148,034 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 213.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,088 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.74.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $254.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.33. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.