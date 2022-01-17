Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $543.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.68 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

