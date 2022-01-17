Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 811,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OSUR stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $613.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

