Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $208,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of INFO opened at $121.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

