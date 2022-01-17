Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $74.74 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.