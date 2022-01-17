Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $223,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 496.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $256.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.81. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

